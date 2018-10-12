Chesterfield has been run into the ground and heart taken out

I totally agree with comments made in this paper about Chesterfield — a run down shabby town, not a place I visit very often these days. At one time it was a pleasure to shop there.

It is true, there are too many metal chairs/tables outside cheap cafes.

The market: it’s a disgrace to call it a market with so many empty stalls. The only busy day seems to be the flea market day.

What a great shame, in my view the council has run it into the ground and taken the heart out of the centre.

Will it ever recover? Probably not!

Gill Boulton

By email

