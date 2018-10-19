So many ‘Negative Nellies’ complaining and blind to the charms of Chesterfield

I feel compelled to respond to the ‘Negative Nellies’ who appear to be blind to the charm of Chesterfield town centre, and for some strange reason, object to the wonderful variety of cafes we have.

Far from blaming the council, which has had its budget cut by almost half, what about focusing on the positives of new residential and retail developments in and around the town centre, such as the Premier Inn in the old Co-op building, houses on the old football ground and behind the former NE Derbyshire District Council offices, all of which will increase footfall in the town centre, also the planned innovation centre which will create jobs and thus contribute to the local economy (including hopefully cafes).

As for the empty market stalls, this can hardly be blamed on the council, when austerity has reduced the disposable incomes of many ordinary shoppers. Our market is unfortunately a sad reflection of the economy throughout the country, rather than any failing on the part of our local council.

Defender Name and address supplied

