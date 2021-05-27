Weather forecast as Chesterfield set for mini heatwave with highs of 23C next week

Temperatures are forecast to slowy increase across Chesterfield in the coming days in preparation for some welcome warm weather next week as we finally say goodbye to a grey and miserable May.

According to BBC weather, temperatures will reach 18C on Saturday and are expected to exceed 20C from Sunday, with the sunshine set to continue even after the long weekend.

Next Wednesday and Thursday look to be the hottest days as forecasters predict highs of up to 23C.

Chesterfield is set to bask in glorious sunshine next week

The hopes of warm and dry weather may be short lived however, with the BBC 14-day weather forecast suggesting that we might see some light rain showers on June 5, followed by further sunny spells.

Despite this, Chesterfield can expect maximum temperatures to remain above the 20C mark, with a reported fortnight long heatwave set to strike the UK from June 15.