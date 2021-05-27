Chesterfield dad in charity skydive to thank hospital unit caring for son born weighing 1lb 6oz

Hunter-Lee Hamlin with his mum and dad, Casey and Callum

Callum Hamlin, 21, has decided to raise money for the Jessop Wing maternity unit, at Sheffield’s Royal Hallamshire Hospital, by being sponsored to jump out of a plane at Hibaldstow Airfield next month.

He and his 19-year-old partner Casey Hudson’s son, Hunter-Lee, was born prematurely in Chesterfield on March 8 at just 24 weeks and two days.

He was transferred to the Jessop Wing for specialist care and now, at nearly three months old, has already been operated on numerous times.

Hunter-Lee Hamlin was born prematurely at 24 weeks

Callum, from Inkersall, said: “At the minute we are taking it day by day. He will have a shunt put into his head that will drain the fluid straight into his gut so he can wee it out and he still has a stoma bag.

"He is now 2.5kg so he is putting weight on slowly. As soon as the surgeons have discussed it he will have his stoma reversed and Jessops have decided that it’s best for us to be at Sheffield Children's Hospital when he can, instead of transferring us back to the Hallamshire.”

Callum said it has been an extremely stressful time for him and his partner, but the support they have received from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) staff at the Jessop Wing has been ‘unbelievable’.

As a token of his appreciation, he will take to the skies for Jessops Superheroes 2021 on Friday, June 25, to raise money for the Sheffield Hospitals Charity in aid of the Jessop Wing.

"It’s still difficult for us both as he can have some good days but then when he has a bad day it takes a toll on us and stresses us both out,” Callum said.

He added: “They [the hospital staff] have helped Hunter-Lee so much and I don't think they realise how much they have helped me and Casey as well.

“We can't thank them enough. It’s just a little something to give back.”

To sponsor Callum and help him hit his £395 fundraising target, visit his JustGiving page.