The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in Derbyshire, which is active between 3.00am and 9.00pm on Sunday, December 18.

A band of snow is expected to move northeast across the UK, lasting two to four hours in most places before turning to rain.

Temporary accumulations of 1-3cm of snow are likely at low levels, with 5-10cm more typical across upland areas.

Chesterfield is set to face more snow this week.

In addition to the snow and ice, strong winds are expected across the country, with gales or severe gales mainly across high ground. This will lead to blizzard conditions in some areas.

A brief period of freezing rain is also possible, most likely to impact areas from the Pennines northwards – with a consequent risk of ice accretion on structures and power lines.

The Met Office has warned that the conditions could lead to travel delays and power cuts – with the potential for rural communities to be cut off.

