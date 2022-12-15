Former police officer hands over toys worth £2,500 to Chesterfield charity

Sam Bannister spent four years in a children’s home in Sheffield after his parents separated and his mum suffered mental health problems.

The 51-year-old, who went on to serve as a police officer with Derbyshire Constabulary, remembers his time in care fondly and three years ago he decided to organise a Facebook appeal so he could donate toys to local children who find themselves in need this Christmas.

This year’s appeal has been another big success and Sam has now handed over toys worth more than £2,500 to the Action for Children charity’s Chesterfield office in Newbold.

Sam Bannister has helped collect toys,toiletries and games for Action for Children on Queen St Chesterfield. Sam is seen with some of the toys and staff and volunteers.

Sam said: “I’d like to thank Smurfitt Kappa and in particular David Dudley for their £500 donation, as well as John Pye Auctions Chesterfield and, in particular, Jaidon Taylor for organising the toy appeal there.

"Thanks also go to Kids Planet, Newbold, and in particular Natalie Oldknow for setting up the toy appeal at the nursery. Thanks to all the parents and staff for donating too.

“Lastly I’d like to say thank you to everyone that donated and who has supported me the last three years.”

Sam says he has been overwhelmed by the amount of support he received since posting his first Christmas toys appeal on Facebook.

“I've had a great response from friends and complete strangers, and have managed to buy lots of new toys for children in care at Christmas,” he added.

