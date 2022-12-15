Star on top of Dents Chambers overlooking New Square (photo: Paul Hegedus)

The Derbyshire Times has learned that a qualified tradesman has been secured and we wait to see if the star will shine again.

Following our story in which residents expressed dismay that the illumination was not on show this year, our Facebook page and emails have been inundated with further comments from members of the public and electricians eager to help.

Helen Howard posted: “Please bring the Dents star back to its rightful place. It is about iconic as the spire itself and we need it to bring Xmas to Chesterfield.” Susan Hart wrote: “Dents star is a tradition.”

Electrical company Ben Wood Group posted: “Will happily get this star lit again.”

The festive illumination has been a welcoming sight in Chesterfield town centre for more than 50 years, shining from the rooftop of Dents Chambers.

Pete Nash posted: “Ervine Electrics put up the star for several years. I went on to the roof of Dents twice to help erect it in '74-'75. The first time I was surprised how big it was.”

