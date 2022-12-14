Hunt is on for bright spark to light up Chesterfield's iconic Dents Christmas star

Paul Hegedus and his brother erected the star on top of Dents Chambers in Chesterfield for 30 years (photo: Paul Hegedus)

The star-shaped illumination which has stood on the roof of Dents Chambers in New Square for more than half a century is not visible in the night sky this year, much to the dismay of many who have looked forward to seeing it.

Claire Togdrop posted on Facebook: “As far as I'm concerned Christmas is cancelled if that star isn't up.”

The Derbyshire Times understands that the owner of the building is looking for a qualified electrician to get the star shining again as the team that previously erected the illumination is unable to do the job this year.

The star was a festive fixture on the rooftop of Dents Chemist which moved out of its premises in 2021 after 118 years in the town centre.

Tim Gascoyne commented on Facebook: “Seeing the Dents star at Christmas was exciting as a nipper and in later life somehow comforting.”

Russell Preston posted: “1960’s is my earliest memory. That and a Christmas tree were the only public decorations.”

Carol Gladwin wrote: “It was a welcome sight every Christmas, lighting up New Square. Christmas won’t be the same without it.”