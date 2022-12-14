The exact time temperatures are set to rise in Chesterfield and Derbyshire after days of freezing weather

The weather is set to remain cold tomorrow morning, with the Met Office predicting a temperature of -1°C in Chesterfield at 9.00am.

It will, however, warm up slightly throughout the day – with a high of 3°C expected between 12.00pm and 2.00pm.

On Friday morning, temperatures will hover between -2°C and -3°C, before rising slightly as the day progresses. Saturday’s weather will be much the same – with a brief high of 3°C expected around midday.

Chesterfield and Derbyshire have been gripped by a cold spell for the last few days.

It will be Sunday before Chesterfield and Derbyshire residents feel a noticeable change in the weather. A high of 10°C is expected by the Met Office – with temperatures improving in the afternoon.

Next Monday will feel significantly warmer – with highs of 12°C being predicted around midday.

