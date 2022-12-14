Police urge parents in Derbyshire town to warn their children after reports of kids playing on frozen pond

The Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team has received reports of children playing on the frozen pond at the town’s leisure centre.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Whilst we appreciate this may look appealing and fun to the youngsters, we would like to issue a warning of the dangers that can come from playing around on frozen water, and we are appealing to parents, guardians and carers to speak with your children about the dangers!

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No matter how solid the ice may look, it rarely is completely solid and we have been told by the leisure centre that the pond is deeper than it looks.”

Parents have been urged to make sure their children understand the dangers posed by icy water.

Venturing onto any body of frozen water can increase the chances of falling in and going into cold water shock – the body's natural reaction to cold temperature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Symptoms of cold water shock can include:

Gasping for breath and panic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rapid breathing.

Rise in blood pressure as your body tries to keep warm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Muscle cramps and loss of strength.

Cardiac arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any information can be reported to Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement Hide Ad