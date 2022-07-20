While there are no plans for restrictions at this time, Severn Trent is asking customers to reduce usage to prevent the potential for any being imposed and to help ‘keep the water flowing for all’.

Derbyshire – like the rest of the UK – has baked under scorching temperatures in recent days, with records smashed across the country.

Severn Trent’s latest situation report for July 18 showed reservoir levels across the region were already down to 65.7 per cent, compared to 84.5 per cent at the same time last year.

Low water exposes the mud beaches at Ladybower Reservoir

Speaking amid the record-breaking temperatures, a spokesperson for the utility company said: “Our region has seen a dry start to the year, only seeing 67 per cent of the rainfall usually expected between April - June 2022.

"However, there hasn’t been a hosepipe ban in our region for more than 27 years (since 1995), and as we do every year, we continue to monitor reservoir levels and demand for water closely.

“It is essential that people stay safe and hydrated and we’d like to thank all of our customers for their support in being mindful about non-essential water use as the hot weather continues.”

Severn Trent manages most of Derbyshire’s water supplies and owns 10 reservoirs including Ladybower, Derwent and Howden.

Its tips for saving water in summer include keeping your paddling pool water for longer, using a watering can to water plants instead of a hose and reducing the amount of times you water your lawn.