Severn Trent Water asks the public to “put the sprinklers and hosepipes away”

In a text message sent out to customers this afternoon (Saturday) the water firm has warned of an increase in water use “across the region”.

In a bit to keep the water flowing for all they’re asking people “put the sprinklers and hosepipes away for a few days”.

The message reads: “The hot weather is here and we want everyone to stay safe and hydrated. We are seeing a large increase in water use across the region.

“Please put the sprinklers and hosepipes away for a few days so we can keep the water flowing for all. Thanks, Severn Trent.”

The firm say the current heatwave combined with a very dry spring means reservoir levels are lower than “we would like” at this time of year.

They added: “It can take 12 hours to treat and pump water out to our customers so when people are using more water to do things like water their gardens or fill paddling pools, the challenge can be to get that clean, treated water out to homes quick enough – this can sometimes cause low pressure problems.

“Our teams are working around the clock, using tankers to pump an extra 300 million litres of water into the network to keep water flowing during increased demand.”