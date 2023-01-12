Flood alerts remain in place across Derbyshire and a flood warning has been issued on the River Wye, which is only one step down from the most serious ‘severe flood warning’ status.

Derbyshire Dales teams have been monitoring hotpots in the county earlier this morning and issued an appeal to the residents living around River Wye.

In a statement on their website Derbyshire Dales said: “Fingers crossed we've escaped the flood threat this time, but please be prepared if you have a property in an at-risk area. In the event of a flood, if you haven't already purchased sandbags, you can use readily available materials around the home that will do the same job”

Water levels have been very high in Ashford in the Water earlier this morning.

As of noon today Derbyshire areas affected by flood alerts and warnings include:

River Derwent in Derbyshire from Rowsley to the River Trent at Shardlow

Low-lying land and roads between Rocester and Clay Mills on the River Dove and the Egginton Brook at Egginton

River Erewash in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire

River Trent and tributaries in Derbyshire from Newton Solney to Castle Donington

River Wye in Derbyshire, and tributaries from Burbage to the River Derwent at Rowsley

River Amber in Derbyshire including New Road and Ripley Road

River Mersey Uplands catchment in the Greater Manchester area and Derbyshire including Glossop

Residents living around River Wye have been asked to 'be prepared' for a risk of flooding if they have a property in an at-risk area.

The Environment Agency constantly monitors rainfall, river levels and sea conditions to forecast the possibility of flooding. There are three types of warnings issued when flooding is forecast including flood alerts, flood warnings and severe flood warnings.

You can keep up to date with the latest flood risk updates online, by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or by following the Environment Agency on Twitter through @EnvAgency or by using #floodaware

