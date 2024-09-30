Derbyshire weather: New flood alerts issued across county as heavy rain continues this afternoon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of new flood alerts have been issued this afternoon in Derbyshire – as heavy rain continues to fall across the county.

Flood alerts have been issued for the River Amber near Ambergate, Bottle Brook near Kilburn and Little Eaton, the River Ecclesbourne near Duffield, the Lower Derwent at Draycott, the River Erewash near Pinxton and Ilkeston, and the River Trent at Willington.

The Met Office flood warning for Derbyshire remains active until 3.00am tomorrow (Tuesday, October 1), with forecasters predicting that there is a small chance of flooding and disruption caused by heavy rain.

The Met Office has warned that heavy rain is set to continue in Derbyshire.

The weather warning states:

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.

There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.