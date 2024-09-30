Police urge drivers to “not put children at risk” by “parking dangerously” outside Chesterfield primary school

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 30th Sep 2024, 12:41 BST
Motorists have been urged by police to take care outside a Chesterfield school – after facing issues with drivers “parking dangerously.”

On Friday, September 27, police officers attended Brampton Primary School – amid recurring issues with dangerous parking.

A force spokesperson said: “We have had a few issues with parking again with school opening and closing times.

“Local SNT officers attended Brampton Primary School in order to make sure drivers do not put children at risk when parking up dangerously.

Police have urged drivers to park safely outside the school.
Police have urged drivers to park safely outside the school.

“We are working closely with the school to ensure people are parking safely and not putting people at risk.

“The rules are in place to ensure everyone's safety when leaving and starting school. Please think before you park.”

