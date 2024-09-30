Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have urged witnesses to come forward as they investigate a Derbyshire burglary.

A burglary took place at a property on Lowfield Avenue in Ridgeway, between 6.00pm on September 25 and 3.10pm on September 26.

A police spokesperson said: “The suspects have gained entry by snapping the barrel of the patio door lock, taking several items from within the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Officers are asking anybody within the surrounding area to check their CCTV footage or dashcams within this timeframe, to see if they have captured the incident or any suspicious activity.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Derbyshire Police.

If you have any information that may aid the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 24000576108:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.