Police launch investigation into burglary in Derbyshire – and appeal for witnesses to come forward
A burglary took place at a property on Lowfield Avenue in Ridgeway, between 6.00pm on September 25 and 3.10pm on September 26.
A police spokesperson said: “The suspects have gained entry by snapping the barrel of the patio door lock, taking several items from within the property.
“Officers are asking anybody within the surrounding area to check their CCTV footage or dashcams within this timeframe, to see if they have captured the incident or any suspicious activity.”
If you have any information that may aid the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 24000576108:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.