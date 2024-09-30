Police launch investigation into burglary in Derbyshire – and appeal for witnesses to come forward

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 30th Sep 2024, 10:40 BST
Police have urged witnesses to come forward as they investigate a Derbyshire burglary.

A burglary took place at a property on Lowfield Avenue in Ridgeway, between 6.00pm on September 25 and 3.10pm on September 26.

A police spokesperson said: “The suspects have gained entry by snapping the barrel of the patio door lock, taking several items from within the property.

“Officers are asking anybody within the surrounding area to check their CCTV footage or dashcams within this timeframe, to see if they have captured the incident or any suspicious activity.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Derbyshire Police.

If you have any information that may aid the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 24000576108:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.