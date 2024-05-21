Derbyshire weather: Met Office issues yellow weather warning as heavy rain and floods set to hit Derbyshire
The yellow weather warning will be in place in Derbyshire from quarter past midnight on Wednesday, May 22 until 6am on Thursday, May 23.
An area of rain is expected to develop across eastern and central England and then move northwestwards to affect northern England and north Wales during Wednesday afternoon.
The rain could then become slow moving, heavy and persistent, especially over north facing hills, before clearing during Thursday morning.
There is a lot of uncertainty over exactly where the heaviest rain will occur and the weather warning is likely to be updated. Many places will see 30-40 mm of rain, while a few areas may receive 60-80 mm. There is also a small chance that a few upland areas could see much higher totals, in the order of 100-150 mm.
The Met Office has warned that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.
Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible. Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads.
