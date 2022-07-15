Derbyshire weather LIVE: Highs of 36°C today as amber warning now in place across parts of county

As the possibility a new UK record temperature could be set early next week looms the Met Office has warned people’s lives could be at risk due to the extreme heat.

Temperatures could hit 40°C and health officials say people living alone on the higher floors of buildings are some of those who could lose theie lives.

Over-75s and people with severe physical or mental illness are thought to be especially vulnerable.

The public are being warned to take precautions against sunburn and heat exhaustion and changes in working practices and daily routines are recommended.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said that the heat wave was “a very serious situation”.

He added: “If people have vulnerable relatives or neighbours, now is the time to make sure they’re putting suitable measures in place to be able to cope with the heat because if the forecast is as we think it will be in the red warning area, then people’s lives are at risk.”