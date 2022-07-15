Derbyshire weather LIVE: Highs of 36°C today as amber warning now in place across parts of county

The Met Office warning covers both Monday and Tuesday and is now in place across parts of Derbyshire including Chesterfield, Matlock, Bakewell and Buxton.
It is a downgrade on the previous red weather alert issued for these areas last week, which warned of “serious illness or danger to life”.
However, areas such as Bolsover, Clowne and Belper remain on the edge of the warnings with both red and amber alerts in place.
The highest ever recorded temperature in Derbyshire was 35°C, set in July 2019 at Darley Abbey monitoring station, but this could be broken today as temperatures look set to hit 36°C – and could be even higher tomorrow.
The previous record, before being broken in 2019, was set in August 1990 when temperatures reached 34.1°C.
Follow our live blog below for all the latest updates on the weather across the county and beyond.
Latest weather updates as temperatures set to rise to 36C in Derbyshire
Last updated: Monday, 18 July, 2022, 10:46
Hour-by-hour forecast for Derbyshire as heatweave grips UK
The hour by hour forecast for today is:
9am – Sunny and light winds, 26C, will feel like 26C, humidity 32%
10am – Sunny and light winds, 27C, will feel like 28C, humidity 29%
11am – Sunny and light winds, 30C, will feel like 30C, humidity 26%
Noon – Sunny and light winds, 31C, will feel like 32C, humidity 24%
1pm – Sunny and light winds, 33C, will feel like 33C, humidity 23%
2pm – Sunny and light winds, 34C, will feel like 35C, humidity 22%
3pm – Sunny and light winds, 34C, will feel like 35C, humidity 21%
4pm – Sunny and light winds, 35C, will feel like 36C, humidity 21%
5pm – Sunny and light winds, 35C, will feel like 37C, humidity 21%
6pm – Sunny and light winds, 36C, will feel like 37C, humidity 22%
7pm – Sunny and light winds, 36C, will feel like 37C, humidity 25%
8pm – Sunny and light winds, 33C, will feel like 36C, humidity 29%
9pm Sunny and light winds, 31C, will feel like 34C, humidity 34%
10pm – clear skies and light winds, 29C, will feel like 32C, humidity 40%
11pm – clear skies and light winds, 27C, will feel like 30C, humidity 44%
Midnight – clear skies and light winds, 26C, will feel like 329C, humidity 47%
School closures due to health and safety fears
Archway Learning Trust confirmed that all its schools will be closed on Monday 18th and Tuesday 19th July.
In statement, the Trust said: “Due to the extreme weather warning, we have made the decision to close all of our academies on Monday 18th and Tuesday 19th July for the welfare of our students and staff.”
In Derbyshire, the Trust runs Lees Brook Community School, Alvaston Moor Academy and The Long Eaton School.
Other schools which the academy has include Bluecoat Primary Academy, Bluecoat Trent Academy, Bluecoat Beechdale Academy, Bluecoat Wollaton Academy, Bluecoat Aspley Academy, Bluecoat Sixth Form and The Nottingham Emmanuel School.
Severn Trent Water ask the public to “put the sprinklers and hosepipes away for a few days"
In a text message sent out to customers this afternoon the water firm has warned of an increase in water use “across the region”.
In a bit to keep the water flowing for all they’re asking people “put the sprinklers and hosepipes away for a few days”.
The message reads: “The hot weather is here and we want everyone to stay safe and hydrated. We are seeing a large increase in water use across the region.
“Please put the sprinklers and hosepipes away for a few days so we can keep the water flowing for all. Thanks, Severn Trent.”
Met Office warns lives could be at risk during UK heatwave
As the possibility a new UK record temperature could be set early next week looms the Met Office has warned people’s lives could be at risk due to the extreme heat.
Temperatures could hit 40°C and health officials say people living alone on the higher floors of buildings are some of those who could lose theie lives.
Over-75s and people with severe physical or mental illness are thought to be especially vulnerable.
The public are being warned to take precautions against sunburn and heat exhaustion and changes in working practices and daily routines are recommended.
Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said that the heat wave was “a very serious situation”.
He added: “If people have vulnerable relatives or neighbours, now is the time to make sure they’re putting suitable measures in place to be able to cope with the heat because if the forecast is as we think it will be in the red warning area, then people’s lives are at risk.”
Government ministers will hold an emergency Cobra meeting today to discuss the heatwave.
Temperatures expected to hit 31°C at 6pm on Sunday
The hottest part of the day tomorrow (Sunday) is expected to be 5-6pm - when temperatures will climb to 31°C.
It comes as Met Office has issued the first ever Red warning for exceptional heat.
Temperatures are likely in the high 30s C in some places and perhaps even reaching 40°C in England early next week.
Derbsyhire Police advise courtesy over noisy barbecues during the heatwave
“With the hot weather now well and truly set in you might be thinking about having BBQ or outdoor party. If you think you might be noisy then you really want to be having a conversation with your neighbours beforehand and let them know – it’s only polite after all...”
Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS FT urges sun worshippers to look out for signs of dehydration
“The hot weather is due to continue for another few days - and we hope everyone is enjoying it. Please keep drinking water, stay hydrated and look out for signs of dehydration in yourself, your friends and family and your children.”
Network Rail warns against uneccessary travel
Network Rail has warned people against unnecessary travel on Monday and Tuesday, saying the high temperatures forecast are likely to lead to speed restrictions and disruptions.
A spokesperson said: “Rail passengers in England and Wales should only travel if necessary on Monday and Tuesday as there will be delays and cancellations to train services due to the unprecedented heat we’re expecting.
“The wellbeing of our passengers is our first priority so we’re asking all passengers who decide to travel to take time to prepare before leaving the house.
“Remember to bring a water bottle with you, along with whatever else you need to keep yourself well in the heat.
“Water bottles can be refilled for free at most Network Rail managed stations.
“Journeys will take significantly longer and delays are likely as speed restrictions are introduced to keep passengers and railway staff safe, so make sure to allow considerable more time to complete your journey and be prepared for very hot conditions.”
Brookfield School issues message to parents ahead of scorching temperatures next week
In a message to parents, headteacher Keith Hirst advised of the school’s hot weather arrangements for Monday and Tuesday when temperatures are set to top 30°C.
He said: “As you may be aware, we are expecting very high temperatures in the early part of next week. To ensure your child is protected from the heat whilst at school, the following modifications are being made:
- Students do not need to wear their blazer or tie. Black socks can be worn instead of tights.
- Students should bring a reusable water bottle and drink lots of water. Water fountains across school are available throughout the day, dispensing chilled, filtered water.
- All windows in classrooms and corridors will be opened early in the morning to ensure some cooling ventilation.
- All classroom doors will be kept open to promote ventilation.
- Lessons in ‘E Block’ will be moved to other classrooms due to the heat associated with this building.
- The AGP (multi-use games area) will be closed at lunch.
- The sports field will be open at lunchtime but students will be encouraged to use shaded areas.
-PE lessons will be modified accordingly.
- All staff have been made aware of the signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke and will act accordingly. Please could parents ensure their child is wearing sun cream.