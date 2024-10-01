Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A flood warning has been removed for the River Rother in Chesterfield this afternooon – but a number of other flood alerts from the Environment Agency are still in effect.

Environment Agency flood warnings are no longer active for the River Rother and Smithy Brook at Renishaw, and the River Rother at Tapton.

Flood alerts remain in place in the following areas: Lower Derwent at Draycott, Lower River Rother between Renishaw and Rotherham, River Amber at Ambergate, River Erewash near Ilkeston, Langley Mill and Pinxton, and the River Trent at Willington.

A number of other flood alerts have been removed by the Environment Agency today - including Bottle Brook, River Ecclesbourne, River Whitting at Old Whittington and Sheepbridge, Lower Dove Brooks and Egginton Brook, Upper River Rother between Chesterfield and Staveley, and the River Wye at Bakewell and Ashford.

Heavy rain arrived in the county yesterday (Monday, September 30) and led to flooding in some areas.

Flood alerts have also been removed for a number of tributaries to the Rivers Noe, Derwent and Wye in North Derbyshire including Grinds Brook, Peakshole Water, Bradwell Brook, Stoke Brook, Bar Brook, Tideswell Brook, Warney Brook, Bentley Brook, Via Gellia and Lea Brook, Press Brook and Smithy Brook.