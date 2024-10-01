"I can’t see me being here in five years", says Chesterfield pub landlord as river rises "dramatically" during rain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Chesterfield pub landlord who closed for a day to elevate stock and furniture as River Hipper levels rose “dramatically” during heavy rain on Monday says “more needs to be done” if flooding is now an “annual event”.

Landlord Jamie Rawson made the comments today (Tuesday) as he began putting the pub back together as rain began to ease off following 24 hours of heavy rain.

On Monday he began moving stock and furnishings from the cellar, bar and lounge as the water levels in the River Hipper surged higher and higher.

By 8pm on Monday the landlord said he was “paddling” “ankle-high” in his cellar, however by Tuesday morning he had made the decision to move the contents back into place and open up to recoup lost income as the river levels stabilised and he was able to pump water back out of the cellar.

Ashley Rawson and Dayna Padgett, bar staff at The Anchor, are pictured here at the pub’s reopening in September.

Speaking to Derbyshire Times on Tuesday afternoon, he said: “Yesterday it was eight hours of kind of getting things up as high as possible so now it’ll be a full day of trying to do the same. It (the river) is quite low now and there's not a lot of rain forecast, as far as I’m aware, later on.

"Yesterday, every half-an-hour it was dramatically on the up. By about 1.30pm-2pm, I just decided I was going to have to start getting things out of the cellar and getting them as high as possible – all the newly-refurbed soft furnishings – as high as I could.

“As well as thousands of pounds worth of stock, wines and spirits, tables and chairs that I’ve just spent a lot of money on. I emptied the fridges and got everything upstairs.”

By yesterday afternoon Jamie had still not received a flood warning from the Environment Agency. The first warning he received was at 7.45pm, at which point the landlord was “already paddling in the cellar”.

He said: “It was nothing on the scale of last time, we’re talking ankle-high. But everything was moved upstairs.”

Jamie said he was “shocked and pleased” to see manholes and gullies being cleared at the time of writing – making a “huge difference”, stopping drains from backing up and allowing the sump pump in his cellar to clear the water.

Speaking about the situation almost exactly a year on from Storm Babet, he said: “I don’t feel like enough has been done. Not just since last year but during the last 15 years.

"I think everyone in this area would love to know the exact specifics of what has done over the last 15 years to prevent flooding and what the specific detailed plan is for the next five-ten years.

"What are they actually going to put in place. If it’s going to become an annual event lots more needs to done. If it’s an annual event to the level of last year, I can’t see me being here over the next five years and why would anyone want to live here?”

The Derbyshire Times has approached Derbyshire County Council, Chesterfield Borough Council and Severn Trent to ask what is being done to prevent future flooding.