Chesterfield to experience 'very warm' weather this weekend

Chesterfield will experience 'very warm' weather this Saturday.

The Met Office says that Friday will be cloudy but dry in the morning, with any remaining fog soon clearing. It will remain dry in the afternoon, becoming increasingly sunny with a maximum temperature of 22 °C.

This is why determined woman is going to row the Chesterfield Half Marathon instead of run it

Derbyshire dad and daughter kept 24 starving dogs in filthy conditions in 'puppy farm'

The forecast for Saturday to Monday is dry and sunny, with temperatures on Saturday expecting to reach 22 °C.

While there will be showery outbreaks of rain Sunday, heavy and perhaps thundery at times.

Monday will start dry with further wind and rain later.