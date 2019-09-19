This is why determined woman is going to row the Chesterfield Half Marathon instead of run it

A determined woman is set to compete in the Redbrik Chesterfield Half Marathon next month but instead of running the course she will be rowing.

Stacy Kirton, 42, from Hollingwood, has suffered an achilles injury during her training for the marathon, however she is determined to row all 13.1 miles in Queen’s Park on October 20 to raise money for Ashgate Hospice.

Since entering the half marathon in January, Stacy has struggled with multiple injuries but recent damage to her achillies has left her to withdraw from the upcoming event.

Stacy contacted the race organisers with her idea to row the course, so she is still able to fundraise for Ashgate Hospice.

With the help of her local gym, The Project, who are supplying the rowing machine, she will be positioned close to the finish line with the event starts.

Stacy said: “I was really disappointed I’ve previously done numerous events for Ashgate and there is a real buzz to this race, both in the town and with everyone taking part. I sat thinking what I could do to still raise money and avoid hurting my leg further.

“The hospice is one of those places you hope you never need, but one of my best friend’s father fell ill last year and spent a considerable amount of time there.”

John Timms, event director at Redbrik Chesterfield Half Marathon, said: “Stacy is a real inspiration.”

Enter the race at www.redbrikchesterfieldhalf.com.