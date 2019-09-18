North East Derbyshire MP votes to stop attempts to block Brexit

A North East Derbyshire MP has voted to stop attempts to block brexit.

Lee Rowley, the Conservative MP for North East Derbyshire, voted against legislation to hand power back to the European Union and reinforced his commitment to continue voting to deliver Brexit.

Last week, the Houses of Parliament passed a piece of legislation which bound the Government’s hands in the negotiations and handed over control of the Brexit process to the European Union, said Mr Rowley.

He says this means that the EU could, if they wished, require the UK to accept a Brexit delay of many years if a deal is not agreed by mid October.

"Yet again, a group of MPs have found a way to frustrate Brexit," said Mr Rowley.

“Most local residents in North East Derbyshire voted for Brexit and still want to leave.

"Yet, I have also lost count of the number of people, however they voted, who have told me how sick they are of politicians who either seek to block Brexit entirely by revoking Article 50 or seem committed to finding any excuse to frustrate or slow it down.

“It’s a shame that other MPs and politicians are playing silly games with our democracy and are trying to block the decision the UK made. Even if you have concerns about Brexit, there was no reason to cripple the UK’s negotiating position in these vital few weeks.

“I remain committed to delivering on the decision of the people in 2016 and will continue to honour my promises to the electorate by voting to supporting Brexit happening. We have gone around in circles for far too long.”

17.4 million people voted to leave the European Union in 2016, including a majority of voters in North East Derbyshire, Chesterfield and Bolsover.

