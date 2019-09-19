Derbyshire dad and daughter kept 24 starving dogs in filthy conditions in 'puppy farm'

A Derbyshire dad and his daughter have admitted animal welfare offences after 24 dogs were found in filthy conditions in a 'puppy farm'.

Peter and Sansha Lamb, of Unstone, pleaded guilty to nine offences of failing to ensure the welfare needs of dogs in their care were met, and a further two offences of causing unnecessary suffering to dogs in their care.

The filthy conditions the dogs were found in.

Following complaints from members of the public, North East Derbyshire District Council environmental health officers executed a warrant at Unstone House with RSPCA officers on January 9, 2019.

In various outbuildings at the property a total of 24 live dogs, bitches and puppies, as well as the decomposing body of a deceased pug bitch, were discovered.

A council spokesperson said: The filthy conditions in which the animals were found, and the appalling physical condition of the animals themselves were so bad, the vet ordered the immediate removal of them all in order to prevent further suffering."

There was further evidence at the property that Sansha Lamb had continued to be involved in the breeding and sale of puppies since the expiry of her licence, which

expired in December 2017.

When the dogs were examined at the vets, many of the dogs were covered in faeces and urine, were emaciated and suffering from malnutrition.

Many of the dogs had lice infestations causing skin conditions.

The deceased pug was found to have died from a combination of lung disease, caused by breathing high levels of urine related ammonia and starvation.

All dogs have successfully since been rehomed.

Due to the serious nature of the offences District Judge Tadd said he would adjourn the case for the Probation Service to prepare reports on the defendants before he would consider their sentences.

North East Derbyshire District Council leader Martin Thacker said: “Tighter regulations were introduced by central government last October to address the illegal 'puppy farms' industry, giving councils greater powers to clamp down on the criminals who operate them.

"This council fully intends to reflect the desire of residents to use such powers to bring justice to those individuals showing heartless disregard for the welfare needs of animals used in this way.

"Those individuals can expect the Council to take the most robust enforcement action in response."

They will be sentenced at Chesterfield magistrates’ court on November 4.