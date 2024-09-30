Chesterfield pub hit by floods last year shuts today – amid “worryingly fast” rise in river levels
The Anchor pub, located on Factory Street in Brampton, has made the decision to close today – amid heavy rain and a weather warning issued by the Met Office.
A post on the pub’s Facebook page read: “Closed today due to flood warning. The river has been rising all day, but worryingly fast the last two hours. We’re getting everything valuable as high as we can – wish us luck.”
The pub suffered severe damage when Storm Babet hit the town last year. In the immediate aftermath of the flooding, The Anchor was left with no power, and damage was caused to all of the pub’s equipment, stock and furniture. The cooling systems and refrigeration systems in the cellar were also broken, and kitchen equipment was ruined by water damage.
The pub underwent a brief period of closure earlier this month for a £30,000 refurbishment, before opening its doors once again on September 13.
