Video captures British and American aircraft over Derbyshire en route to historic Mi Amigo flypast

British and American aircraft joined forces this morning for an historic flypast to commemorate the 75th anniversary of a plane crash tragedy.

On February 22, 1944 the American aircraft Mi Amigo crashed into Sheffield's Endcliffe Park. All ten crew members on board were killed.

Photo captured by Nick Rhodes in Bolsover

Your pictures of British and American aircraft over Derbyshire en route to historic flypast

Pensioner Tony Foulds, who was one of a group of school children who were in the park on the day and witnessed the tragedy, has dedicated his life to caring for the memorial to the airmen in the park.

British and American aircraft set to fly over Derbyshire en route to historic flypast



He had been campaigning for a flypast to mark the 75th anniversary of the crash, and after a chance meeting with Dan Walker of BBC Breakfast, the flypast was quickly arranged in just six weeks and took place earlier this morning.

And people in Derbyshire were able to catch a glimpse of the aircraft as they made their way to the flypast.

These video clips have been sent in by Rachel Stack, Jessica McBain and Amanda Raben.

To see your pictures of the aircraft over Derbyshire, click here.