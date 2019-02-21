British and American aircraft set to fly over Derbyshire en route to historic flypast

A range of British and American aircraft are set to take part in a unique flypast tomorrow (Friday) - and people in Derbyshire should be able to get a glimpse of it.

The event is taking place on Friday morning to mark 75 years since the Mi Amigo plane crash tragedy.

These are some of the aircraft you could see flying over Derbyshire tomorrow as part of historic flypast



The plane crashed into Endcliffe Park on February 22, 1944, with all ten people on board being killed.

The Mi Amigo, a United States Air Force aircraft, was returning from an intended bombing raid over Europe in which it was left badly damaged after being attacked by the Luftwaffe.

Pensioner Tony Foulds, who was one of a group of school children who were in the park on the day and witnessed the tragedy, has been campaigning for a flypast to mark the 75th anniversary.

And both the British and American military have now agreed to take part, with a wide range of aircraft, including an RAF Typhoon and US Air Force F-15s set to feature.

And people in Derbyshire should be able to get a glimpse of the aircraft as they make their way to the flypast.

The aircraft are due to rendezvous above Market Warsop at about 8.30am and are expected to fly over Shirebrook, Scarcliffe, Bolsover, Staveley, Barlborough and Eckington before heading on to Endcliffe Park.

However, the flypast and route taken is dependent on weather conditions and mission requirements.