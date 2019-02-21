These are some of the aircraft you could see flying over Derbyshire tomorrow as part of historic flypast
A huge historic flypast is set to take place tomorrow to mark the 75th anniversary of the crash of an American World War Two bomber.
The Mi Amigo aircraft crashed into Sheffield's Endcliffe Park on February 22, 1944 with all ten crew on board sadly being killed. British and American aircraft are set to take part in a flypast tomorrow morning on the anniversary of the tragedy. The aircraft, which are scheduled to rendezvous above Market Warsop at about 8.30am, and are expected to fly over Shirebrook, Scarcliffe, Bolsover, Staveley, Barlborough, Eckington. Here's a look at some of the aircraft set to take part.
1. RAF Dakota
The vintage aircraft was introduced to service in 1936. A Dakota is expected to take part in Friday's flypast