The aircraft flew over the county on their way to Sheffield to take part in the event, which marked 75 years since the Mi Amigo plane crash tragedy. All ten crew members on board the American aircraft Mi Amigo were killed when it crashed into Sheffield's Endcliffe Park on February 22, 1944. These are some of your pictures of the planes over Derbyshire this morning. To see a video of the aircraft over Derbyshire, click here.

