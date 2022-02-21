Updated road closures in Matlock, Peak District, Buxton and across Derbyshire as flooding hits

Below is the latest list of roads closed due to surface water flooding, updated at 2pm on Monday, February 21. They include:

A53 Leek Road

A61 from Little Eaton roundabout (junction with the A38) south into Derby

Matlock, and other parts of the Derwent Valley, have been battered by Storm Franklin. Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press

A6 at Buxton and Rowsley

A615/A6 Bakewell Road, Matlock between Crown Square and the Arc leisure centre

A6 at Matlock Bath

A6 south of Milford between 'Moscow Straight' and Duffield

Makeney Road, Makeney between its junction with the A6 at Milford and Red Lane

B5057 Darley Bridge including all lanes that feed into Four Lanes End

A6020 between Ashford in the Water and Hassop roundabout

B6001 Hassop roundabout to Calver

A57 Snake Pass

A57 at Woolley Bridge, Hadfield

A610 Ambergate near the Hurt Arms

Asher Lane, Pentrich

Belper Lane junction of the A517 Belper near Bridgefoot