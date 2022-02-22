Updated road closures for Peak District, Matlock, Amber Valley and across Derbyshire amid floods clean-up

However, Derbyshire County Council said the following routs remained shut at 9am on Tuesday, February 22:

A61 from Little Eaton roundabout (junction with the A38) south into Derby;

A6 at Buxton;

River Derwent flowing High and fast at Belper February 21st.

A6 at Rowsley;

A6 south of Milford between 'Moscow Straight' and Duffield;

B5057 Darley Bridge including all lanes that feed into Four Lanes End;

A57 Snake Pass;

A57 at Woolley Bridge, Hadfield;

Asher Lane, Pentrich.

A council spokesperson said: “Please remember that additional local roads may be closed across the county due to localised surface water flooding. Stay alert, stay safe and do not attempt to drive through flood water.”