The River Derwent flowing high and fast at Belper yesterday.

Derwent Valley floods in pictures as storm clean-up begins

These pictures show a swollen River Derwent as it flows through Ambergate and Belper in the aftermath of storms Eunice and Franklin.

By Tim Paget
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 8:55 am

Derbyshire Times’ photographer Brian Eyre captured the images yesterday.

Today, there are hopes that the worst has now passed and Matlock, Ambergate, Belper, Litte Eaton and Derby can begin a big clean-up.

Paul Reeves, from the Environment Agency in the East Midlands, said: “There is a much improved picture on the River Derwent in Derbyshire this morning.

"Some flood warnings are still in force, however peak flows have now passed through into the River Trent.

"Please stay vigilant and check our flood warning information.”

1. Derwent Valley floods

At the point where the River Amber meets the Derwent in Ambergate, with Ambergate Cricket Club under water.

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Derwent Valley floods

The scene in Amgergate yesterday afternoon, with the cricket ground flooded. The A6 was impassable towards Matlock.

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Derwent Valley floods

Ambergate, just downstream from Matlock, was badly flooded where the Derwent is joined by the River Amber.

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Derwent Valley floods

Roads and bridges were closed in Belper and elsewhere after the weekend storms caused chaos in Derbyshire.

Photo: Brian Eyre

