Traffic tailing back on M1 in Derbyshire after vehicle broke down

Images show cars at a standstill as they wait to exit the northbound slip at Junction 28.

The 10-minute delays has been caused by a broken down vehicle forced one of the lanes to close.

The vehicle is expected to be recovered by highways workers and traffic should start to clear between 9.15 and 9.30am today (Wednesday, May 19).

