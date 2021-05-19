Traffic tailing back on M1 in Derbyshire after vehicle broke down

Traffic is tailing back at on the M1 northbound in Tibshelf this morning, after a lane was closed following a vehicle which broke down.

By Lizzie Day
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 8:56 am

Images show cars at a standstill as they wait to exit the northbound slip at Junction 28.

The 10-minute delays has been caused by a broken down vehicle forced one of the lanes to close.

The vehicle is expected to be recovered by highways workers and traffic should start to clear between 9.15 and 9.30am today (Wednesday, May 19).

