Rush hour disruption on M1 in Derbyshire as crash causes lane closures and 12 miles of traffic
Another crash on the M1 in Derbyshire is causing delays of almost an hour – with 12 miles of congestion.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that two lanes are closed after an accident on the M1 Northbound between J30 at Barlborough and J31.
Drivers are facing severe delays along the route, with 12 miles of traffic adding around 55 minutes to journeys.
Highways England are reporting that normal conditions will return by 7.00pm tonight.
This was the second collision on the M1 in Derbyshire today, with an earlier crash on the M1 Southbound involving several vehicles.