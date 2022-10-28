Derbyshire drivers warned of delays on M1 after multi-vehicle collision closes three lanes
A crash involving several vehicles has closed three lanes on the M1 in Derbyshire this morning.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported a multi-vehicle collision on the M1 Southbound at J30, near Barlborough.
Three lanes of traffic are currently closed due to the incident, and congestion is building along the route.
Drivers should expect delays of around 20 minutes on the approach to the scene of the crash. Highways England have reported that normal conditions will return on the route by 1.15pm.