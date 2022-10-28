Police appeal to trace criminal serving 10-year sentence who absconded from Derbyshire prison

Adnan Raja Khan was found to be missing during the lunchtime roll call at HMP Sudbury yesterday (Thursday, October 27).

The 36-year-old is currently serving a 10-year prison term for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Mr Khan is described as 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build, with black hair, a beard and brown eyes. He also has links to Leicester.

Khan left the prison yesterday and officers are appealing to help trace him.

Most Popular 502 Bad Gateway 502 Bad Gateway

Anyone who has seen Khan or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using the below methods, quoting reference number 452 of October 27:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Advertisement Hide Ad

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101