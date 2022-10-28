Police appeal to trace criminal serving 10-year sentence who absconded from Derbyshire prison
Officers are asking the public to help them locate a prisoner who absconded from a prison in Derbyshire.
Adnan Raja Khan was found to be missing during the lunchtime roll call at HMP Sudbury yesterday (Thursday, October 27).
The 36-year-old is currently serving a 10-year prison term for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
Mr Khan is described as 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build, with black hair, a beard and brown eyes. He also has links to Leicester.
Anyone who has seen Khan or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using the below methods, quoting reference number 452 of October 27:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.