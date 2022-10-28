Police urge witness who saw man and woman assaulted in Chesterfield to come forward

The incident occurred in Dark Lane, Calow at around 10.00am on July 28. The driver is said to have witnessed the assault of a man and a woman by another man and woman.

A woman driving a black Nissan Qashqai arrived as the two suspects left the scene, and told the victims that she had dashcam footage and would contact the police. However, no contact was ever made.

Officers have been pursuing a number of lines of enquiry in an attempt to locate the driver, but these have been unsuccessful.

The assault took place on Dark Lane earlier this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*439408:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101