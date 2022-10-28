Officers from the Derbyshire Road Crime Unit stopped the driver of a Fiat Panda in Wingerworth after they recieved information linking him to the supply of Class A drugs.

Police found suspected heroin found in his trouser pocket and more drugs were discovered hidden in his pants. Officers then carried out a search of his house where further suspected heroin found and bundles of cash were seized.