Police seize drugs and cash after man stopped in Chesterfield had heroin in his pants

Police have recovered a quantity of drugs and cash after stopping a car in Chesterfield.

By Phil Bramley
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Oct 2022, 8:02am

Officers from the Derbyshire Road Crime Unit stopped the driver of a Fiat Panda in Wingerworth after they recieved information linking him to the supply of Class A drugs.

Police found suspected heroin found in his trouser pocket and more drugs were discovered hidden in his pants. Officers then carried out a search of his house where further suspected heroin found and bundles of cash were seized.

Cash and drugs were seized after the driver of this Panda was stopped in Chesterfield