They were among a large group of people involved in a disturbance in Lindley Street, Selston, on Saturday, 25 July, 2020. Thirty-two-year-old Dawn Fletcher, of Chesterfield, Derbyshire, was killed when Ashley Tinklin, aged 37, drove his white Volkswagen van over her. She died at the scene.

Four more men have now been dealt with by the courts for their roles in the street violence which led up to Dawn's death. During a hearing at the same court, Andrew Dickens, aged 43, of Church Lane, Brinsley, was given a five-month jail sentence suspended for 21 months for affray. He was in the front of the van when it was driven by Tinklin at Dawn.

Dawn Fletcher

Corey Garr, aged 23, of Selwyn Street, Bolsover, received a six-month custodial sentence suspended for 21 months for affray when he was sentenced on Tuesday. At an earlier hearing on 9 September, Benjamin Marriner, aged 48, of Chasecliff Close, Chesterfield, was sentenced to six months in prison suspended for 21 months for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Kristopher George, aged 35, of Sherwood Street, Newton, Derbyshire, also received a three-month jail sentence suspended for 21 months after admitting a public order offence. Both these hearings also took place at Nottingham Crown Court.

Detective Constable Kate Fisher, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a tragic incident which led to the death of a much-loved mum. It was sparked by the sort of alcohol-fuelled, violent disorder which we will never tolerate on our streets. I am pleased four more defendants have been sentenced for their part in the disorder which ultimately led to Dawn’s death.”

In a statement released after Tinklin was sentenced, Dawn’s family described her as ‘the life and soul of everything’.