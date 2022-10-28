News you can trust since 1855
Shocking photo shows aftermath of Derbyshire horror crash which saw car flip onto its roof

A Derbyshire driver had a ‘lucky escape’ after a horror crash earlier this week.

By Tom Hardwick
36 minutes ago - 1 min read

On Wednesday, October 26, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to attend an incident at Baslow.

A DRPU spokesperson said: “A visual reminder why it is important to drive to the weather conditions. Luckily the female driver escaped without physical injury this morning.

The driver fortunately escaped without serious injury.

“The car didn’t have such a lucky escape. Sorry about the delays around 7.00-8.00am but we had to recover it.”

