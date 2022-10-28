Shocking photo shows aftermath of Derbyshire horror crash which saw car flip onto its roof
A Derbyshire driver had a ‘lucky escape’ after a horror crash earlier this week.
On Wednesday, October 26, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to attend an incident at Baslow.
A DRPU spokesperson said: “A visual reminder why it is important to drive to the weather conditions. Luckily the female driver escaped without physical injury this morning.
“The car didn’t have such a lucky escape. Sorry about the delays around 7.00-8.00am but we had to recover it.”