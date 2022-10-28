News you can trust since 1855
Man charged after report of inappropriate sexual comments made to woman in Derbyshire town

A man was charged with a public order offence after a report of inappropriate sexual comments made to a woman in Derbyshire.

By Tom Hardwick
35 minutes ago - 1 min read

A man has been charged in relation to a report of inappropriate sexual comments made to a woman in Long Eaton.

It follows an investigation into an incident in the car park off Lawrence Street at around 9.30pm on Friday, September 23.

The incident happened in the car park off Lawrence Street.

Shamas Khan, of Wollaton, Nottingham, has been charged with a public order offence. The 32-year-old is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court in November 2022.