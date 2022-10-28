Police investigate series of business and property burglaries across the Peak District

Police are currently investigating a series of burglaries across the Peak District – with criminals targeting two homes in Bradwell.

The first incident took place between midnight on Friday, October 14 and 7.20pm on Sunday, October 16 at a property on Elliott Avenue.

The second incident took place at a property near Dale End between 12.46pm and 2.51pm on Tuesday, October 18.

Officers are also investigating a burglary that took place between 9.00am on Monday, October 17 and 4.30pm on Thursday, October 20 on Foolow Road, Eyam.

A third burglary occurred at a business in Stoney Middleton on Friday, October 21 between 10.00pm and 11.00pm.

Three bikes were recovered at the scene, but five bikes were stolen – the details of which are below:

C3 Silver XT FOX @hopetech RocketMAX

C2 Gritstone @srammtb @rockshox Rocketmax

Large Midnight Blue XT @rockshox Jeht

XL Nimbus SLX Rockshox Jeht with high rise rental bars

Slate Grey FLAREMAX SLX with blue SID, small or medium.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents should contact Derbyshire Police using the details below, quoting reference number

22000604541 (Elliott Avenue), 22000608382 (Dale End), 22*613805 (Eyam) or 22*616103 (Stoney Middleton):

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101