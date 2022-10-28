Police urge Chesterfield residents to secure their homes after increase in burglaries across the town
Officers have warned Chesterfield residents to make sure their homes are protected – with burglaries rising across the town.
The Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team have reported an increase in dwelling burglaries across Chesterfield.
Officers said the main method of entry has been through the rear of properties, with burglars gaining access through insecure doors or windows.
An SNT spokesperson said: “Please ensure that you are taking extra precautions when securing your property. Keep valuables out of sight, lock your doors and windows and remove keys. If you have an alarm or CCTV, ensure that they are switched on and functioning.”
If you see anything suspicious, report it to Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.