M1 lane close to Chesterfield reopens after broken down lorry removed
Highways England have reopened all lanes on the M1 northbound close to Chesterfield, after a broken down lorry has now been removed.
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 9:04 am
Updated
The incident occurred at around 8.15am this morning (Thursday, July 15) when a lorry broke down on the motorway between Junction 29 and 29A.
This caused one lane of the M1 to be temporarily closed while recovery workers made their way to the scene to remove the vehicle.
All lanes of the motorway northbound are now reopen again after the vehicle has been moved.