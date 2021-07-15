M1 lane close to Chesterfield reopens after broken down lorry removed

The incident occurred at around 8.15am this morning (Thursday, July 15) when a lorry broke down on the motorway between Junction 29 and 29A.

This caused one lane of the M1 to be temporarily closed while recovery workers made their way to the scene to remove the vehicle.

All lanes of the motorway northbound are now reopen again after the vehicle has been moved.

A lorry broke down on the M1 northbound between Junction 29 and 29A earlier this morning. Credit: Highways England.