Lorry breaks down on M1 near Chesterfield during morning rush hour

A lorry has broken down on the M1 northbound near Chesterfield this morning during the rush hour traffic.

By Lizzie Day
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 8:37 am

Highways England have closed one lane of traffic on the motorway between junctions 29 and 29A today (Thursday, July 15) after a lorry broke down on the road.

Recovery workers are currently making their way to the scene to remove the vehicle.

‘Normal’ traffic conditions are expected between 9.15am and 9.30am, when the lorry has been moved, Highways England have said.

A lorry has broken down on the M1 close to Chesterfield. Credit: Highways England.
More updates to follow.

