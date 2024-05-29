Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire drivers will face severe disruption along the M1 this afternoon after a crash – with three lanes currently closed.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that a crash has occurred along the M1 northbound at J31, which connects the motorway to the A57 between Sheffield and Worksop.

This incident has caused severe delays, with three lanes currently closed along the motorway.

