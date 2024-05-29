M1 crash: Derbyshire drivers warned of hour long delays after collision along M1 causes severe disruption
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derbyshire drivers will face severe disruption along the M1 this afternoon after a crash – with three lanes currently closed.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that a crash has occurred along the M1 northbound at J31, which connects the motorway to the A57 between Sheffield and Worksop.
This incident has caused severe delays, with three lanes currently closed along the motorway.
Congestion is impacting motorists back to J29a at Markham Vale, with drivers warned to expect delays of at least 75 minutes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.