Man hospitalised with “life-changing injuries” after incident in Derbyshire town – with two arrests made and road closures in place
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a serious assault in North Street, Alfreton – shortly before 8.50am this morning.
A force spokesperson said: “A man has been taken to hospital for treatment, and his injuries have been described as life-changing.
“Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and officers remain in the area carrying out enquiries.
“There are several scenes in place and road closures in North Street at the junction with The Crescent, and a partial closure in Brook Avenue. Please avoid the area.”