Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have made two arrests after an incident in a Derbyshire town that left a man with “life-changing injuries” – with road closures still in place.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a serious assault in North Street, Alfreton – shortly before 8.50am this morning.

A force spokesperson said: “A man has been taken to hospital for treatment, and his injuries have been described as life-changing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and officers remain in the area carrying out enquiries.

The incident occurred on North Street this morning.