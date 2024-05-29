Man hospitalised with “life-changing injuries” after incident in Derbyshire town – with two arrests made and road closures in place

By Tom Hardwick
Published 29th May 2024, 11:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police have made two arrests after an incident in a Derbyshire town that left a man with “life-changing injuries” – with road closures still in place.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a serious assault in North Street, Alfreton – shortly before 8.50am this morning.

A force spokesperson said: “A man has been taken to hospital for treatment, and his injuries have been described as life-changing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and officers remain in the area carrying out enquiries.

The incident occurred on North Street this morning.The incident occurred on North Street this morning.
The incident occurred on North Street this morning.

READ THIS: 17-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder in Derbyshire – with man found dead after suffering serious injuries

“There are several scenes in place and road closures in North Street at the junction with The Crescent, and a partial closure in Brook Avenue. Please avoid the area.”