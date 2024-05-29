17-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder in Derbyshire – with man found dead after suffering serious injuries

By Tom Hardwick
Published 29th May 2024, 11:18 BST
Anyone with information is urged to contact Derbyshire Police.Anyone with information is urged to contact Derbyshire Police.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Derbyshire Police.
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder – after a man who suffered serious injuries in Derbyshire was pronounced dead.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of an assault in Addison Street, Tibshelf at 8.37pm yesterday (Tuesday, May 28).

A force spokesperson said: “A man in his 40s suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

“While the investigation is at an early stage, this is believed to be an isolated domestic incident.”

READ THIS: Police incident closes road in Derbyshire town

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 1106 of May 28:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.