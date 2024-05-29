Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are responding to an incident in a Derbyshire town – with a road currently shut in both directions.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that North Street in Alfreton is currently closed.

A police incident is taking place, forcing the route to be shut in both directions between Brook Avenue and Nottingham Road.

