Police incident closes road in Derbyshire town – with route shut in both directions

By Tom Hardwick
Published 29th May 2024, 10:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police are responding to an incident in a Derbyshire town – with a road currently shut in both directions.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that North Street in Alfreton is currently closed.

A police incident is taking place, forcing the route to be shut in both directions between Brook Avenue and Nottingham Road.

READ THIS: East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list

This story will be updated with any further developments.

Related topics:DerbyshirePoliceNorth StreetBirmingham AirportEast Midlands

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.