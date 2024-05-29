Police incident closes road in Derbyshire town – with route shut in both directions
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are responding to an incident in a Derbyshire town – with a road currently shut in both directions.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that North Street in Alfreton is currently closed.
A police incident is taking place, forcing the route to be shut in both directions between Brook Avenue and Nottingham Road.
READ THIS: East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list
This story will be updated with any further developments.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.