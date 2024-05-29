East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you are flying out today from one of our local airports, your plans could be disrupted by unexpected schedule changes – here is what you need to know.

This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 9:45am on Wednesday, May 29.

East Midlands Airport – average delay 16 minutes

Ryanair flight RYR52 to London, scheduled for 5:40am, now estimated 1:15pm.

If you are flying from East Midlands today, you should check the latest departure schedules in case of disruption . (Illustration: boscorelli - stock.adobe.com)

One Air flight HC411 to Hong Kong, scheduled for 9am, now estimated 10:10am.

RVL Aviation flight REV795C to Guernsey, scheduled for 4pm, now cancelled.

Manchester Airport – average delay 13 minutes

Gulf Air flight GF$ to Bahrain, scheduled for 9:15am, now estimated 10:40am.

Easyjet flight U22071 to Rhodes, scheduled for 12:35am, now estimated 2pm.

Aurigny flight GR679 to Guernsey, scheduled for 4pm, now estimated 7:20pm.

Birmingham Airport – average delay 13 minutes